Eustis residents attempt to prevent plan to turn golf course into hundreds of new homes

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Eustis commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Overlay for the Pine Meadows Reserve.

More than 540 homes will be built in the area known by many for its golf course.

Several people made a plea to commissioners to block the project. They were not against developing new homes but opposed the number of homes.

Neighbors also pointed out key issues that could follow construction like increased traffic, flooding, a higher crime rate, and displaced wildlife.

Jessica Smith came up for public comment with a unique concern. She said with new homes comes more children. She doubts the Lake County School District can support the growth.

“Our schools are absolutely slammed,” Smith said.

While most people at the meeting were not fans of the proposed project, there were some dissenting voices.

A Eustis business owner said to bring more businesses into the city, there must be a place to house them.

Ad

Adding affordable housing is already incredibly hard to find.

Ben Snyder is the vice president of Land at Hanover. He is leading the project.

Snyder recognized the most common issue with the project is the number of homes they plan to build.

“We know that 548 seems like a lot of units,” Snyder said. “We could have asked for 741, so 548 is significantly below the maximum requested.”

Abby Boyd opposed the development and was disappointed after commissioners made the final decision.

“I feel like they were ignoring the citizens who live here and giving more priority to people who may move here,” Boyd said.

The developers plan to create the following during the project:

Accessory buildings

Clubhouse/Cabana

Construction Trailers

Dog Park

Gazebo

Maintenance Buildings

Parks

Pool

Real Estate Office

Retention Ponds

Sale Center

Single Family Detached

Single Family Attached

Tennis Courts

Townhomes

Trails

Snyder said this will be a gradual development spanning over the next seven to nine years. He said it could be two years before they open for sales.