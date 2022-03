Lake County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Clermont.

A 52-year-old male motorcyclist was killed during a crash in Lake County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Austin Merrit Road and Dusty Lane.

The man was traveling eastbound on Austin Merrit Road before losing control and colliding with a fence, troopers said.

The man then was ejected after striking a tree, troopers said.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, troopers said.