Solutionaries: Policing 2.0

It’s probably a word you’ve never heard before, but it’s not made up. A Solutionary is someone who recognizes a problem or injustice in society and comes up with creative and innovative ways to tackle those inequities -- thus, making the world a better place, one step at a time.

And now, Graham Media Group is debuting a brand new, digital-only show to recognize these “Solutionaries,” as they’re called.

The show, which launched with WKMG News 6, is called exactly that: “Solutionaries,” and you can watch it on YouTube and through AppleTV, Roku or another streaming service of your choice.

The pilot episode premiered in 2021 and featured the stories of those who are evolving law enforcement practices in Central Florida to reduce the risk of violent encounters, particularly when it comes to members of the community who suffer from mental illness and men and women of color.

We thought we’d walk you through episode one, to show you exactly what this newscast, which is all about solutions-based journalism, really looks like.