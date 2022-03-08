New Reef Plunge ride at Aquatica Orlando debuts this week for pass members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests can dive into summer with a new ride from Aquatica Orlando, the theme park announced on Tuesday.
According to a news release, SeaWorld’s water park will host an exclusive preview of the Reef Plunge for pass members on March 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A grand opening for the public will be on March 14.
This new water slide experience includes cutouts, rings, twists and turns through 330 feet of fiberglass. Guests can immerse themselves in a unique aquatic habitat as they rush past various marine life.
In between rides, guests can relax in any one of the 1,000 new loungers and beach chairs or grab a bite at the Banana Beach Cookout, which also received some upgrades.
The Aquatica Fun Card or an Aquatica Annual Pass, both discounted for a limited time, can be purchased here.
The ALL-NEW Reef Plunge
Who's ready to take the plunge? 💦 The all-new Reef Plunge opens on March 14! Mark your calendars and tag your water park bestie! Don't want to miss out on the fun? For a limited time, save up to 20% on Annual Passes and Fun Cards! Click here to get yours today: aquatica.com/orlando/annual-pass/Posted by Aquatica Orlando on Thursday, March 3, 2022