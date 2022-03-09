Marion deputies search for missing, endangered 82-year-old Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for an elderly Ocala man considered missing and endangered, according to a news release.

Tomas Henry Ratner, 82, was last seen leaving his residence around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at 8625 SW 94th Lane in Ocala, departing in an unknown direction without his medication or walker, deputies said.

Ratner needs the medication due to a traumatic brain injury that leaves him prone to having seizures if it’s not taken regularly, according to the release.

He’s described as a white man with white hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Ratner was last seen wearing a white V-neck shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and prescription glasses, deputies said.

Ratner allegedly mentioned “Gainesville” to his spouse before leaving the residence, deputies said.

Anyone who sees Ratner or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.