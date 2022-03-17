80º

2 men shot, hospitalized in Apopka

Investigation ongoing at West 13th Street

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

APOPKA, Fla. – Two men were found shot in Apopka Wednesday and the suspects ran before law enforcement arrived, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting at 5:38 p.m. at the 300 block of West 13th Street in Apopka where both of the victims were found with one gunshot wound.

The men were taken to the hospital and were said to be in stable condition, according to the release.

An investigation is still in its early stages, deputies said.

No other details were disclosed.

