Emergency mortgage assistance in Seminole County ends Friday

SANFORD, Fla. – A federally-funded program to help Seminole County residents who need assistance paying their mortgages will end on Friday afternoon.

The program so far has given out more than $800,000 to more than 60 families.

To be eligible for the program applicants must be residents of Seminole County, but not the city of Sanford, they must have a household income that is below 80% of the area median income for Seminole County and they must have experienced financial hardship as a result of the or during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says the program most benefitted self-employed residents who suffered a dramatic drop in income during the lockdowns.

To find out if you qualify, head to the Seminole County emergency mortgage assistance website and follow the dropdown menu prompts. You can also call 407-665-2300 if you have questions.

While the mortgage program is ending, the rental assistance program continues to take applications. Head to the county’s emergency rental assistance website for more information.