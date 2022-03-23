86º

Car fire blocks I-4 westbound lanes in Orange County, troopers say

Lanes were blocked Wednesday afternoon

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All westbound lanes on Interstate 4 in Orange County were closed Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, News 6′s Trooper Steve reported.

The traffic alert Trooper Steve tweeted showed lanes blocked at the Colonial Boulevard exit.

Firefighters were seen putting out the flames.

It is unknown if anyone was injured and no other information is available at this time.

