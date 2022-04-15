Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Florida’s Big Bend

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will hold a news conference at the Dixie County Emergency Management office in Cross City.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

[TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

No other details were disclosed.

DeSantis on Thursday signed HB 5 into law, a measure that bans Florida physicians from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, or “gestation,” as the text refers to it.

Ad

The law defines gestation “as calculated from the first day of the pregnant woman’s last menstrual period,” stipulating that “a physician may not perform a termination of pregnancy if the physician determines the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks.” The bill does not include exceptions for victims of rape, incest or human trafficking.