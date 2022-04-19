Have you seen Tanayra? Teen missing from Winter Haven home

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police in Winter Haven need your help to find a teenager they said Monday was missing.

They are looking for 16-year-old Tanayra Martinez-Bergollo.

Police say the teen left her home on Red Herring Drive, on the east side of the city, and left a note behind that she was leaving because she was tired of fighting with family members.

Police and family have tried to find her at several possible locations and have been unsuccessful. Police say the family is desperate to find her.

Anyone with information into Tanayra’s whereabouts, contact Winter Haven Police Det. Shaquille Haynes at 863-287-9459.