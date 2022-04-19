Palm Coast City Council votes to gives itself more than 150% raise

Palm Coast City Council voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday to give themselves a big raise.

The motion for a 151% raise for council members and a 164% raise for the mayor was met with big pushback, even after the council lowered what they previously targeted for their raise amounts.

Earlier in April, city officials voted to nearly quadruple their salaries, giving city council members $44,670 annually and the mayor $46,470 yearly, but Tuesday’s meeting saw the amount lowered to $24,097.61 and $30,039.47 respectively.

Currently, city council members make $9,600 a year while the mayor makes $11,400 a year.

“When you include yourself, no matter what your motivation is, it comes across as greed,” said one resident during public comment.

It’s a sentiment that was shared by many.

“You’re not listening to the people. You’re not giving the people an opportunity to vote on this,” another resident said.

Dozens of residents lined up to speak. Many slammed the proposed raises, and others, while agreeing there should be a raise, didn’t agree with how steep it would be.

“You’re changing the city’s opinion of you as individuals and as council as a whole,” another resident said.

City council members also voted to extend the city employee cost of living increases to council and grant them city employee benefits or a cash option of about $750.

The motion passed 4 to 1. The only council member voting against it was Eddie Branquinho.

“In my opinion, with all due respect, I think we disrespected all of you today,” he told the public in attendance to the sound of applause.

The council members who voted for it argued it will help attract better candidates.

It will take effect after the November election. Only three of the current council members will get the raises: Mayor David Alfin and Councilmen Nick Klufas and Ed Danko.