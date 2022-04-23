Deputies arrest man accused of deadly shooting in Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the death of a man found at a St. Nicholas home nearly two weeks ago on a Saturday morning.

Shawn Robinson, 22, is facing charges in connection to the death of 44-year-old Willie Lee Slater Jr.

[TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis signs 4 bills, including Stop W.O.K.E. Act, redistricting, special districts | Check your counter: 600,000 air fryers recalled over fire risk | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

News 6 is working on gathering more details on how Robinson is linked to Slater’s death.

Robinson is now charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies responded first to the 1100 block of St. Nicholas Avenue at 1 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man, identified later by authorities as Slater, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies initially reported that the victim was in his 20s.

While still at the scene, a second 911 call directed deputies to a Circle K at 24740 E. Colonial Drive.

A woman in her 20s who also had been shot was located in a vehicle and taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

[PREVIOUS STORY: 2 shootings, 1 fatal, investigated in Christmas, deputies say]

Ad

It’s still unclear if this shooting is connected to Slater’s death.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is still active.