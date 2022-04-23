Springtoberfest brings Central Europe to Central Florida

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Hundreds are expected to clink steins Saturday at Springtoberfest, held at the German American Society of Central Florida in Casselberry.

From noon to 10 p.m., a $5 admission fee grants access to the venue’s biergarten for an afternoon and evening of food, drink, song and dance.

Raymond Baumgartner, the club’s Director of Entertainment, said the event is focused on being family-friendly, making for a boisterous, Bavarian event that’s fit for all ages.

“The Germans know how to do what’s called ‘Gemütlichkeit’ very well,” Baumgartner said, referring to a German-language term for hospitality. “(Guests) can expect to see other people, German-nationality people, people that that have been to Oktoberfest that really embrace people that have come there for the first time, (who) invite them, if they have nobody else that they’re with, invite them to sit by their tables, drink ‘Ein prozit’ to them, and just all-in-all have fun.”

Springtoberfest, courtesy of the German American Society of Central Florida. (German American Society of Central Florida)

Founded in 1963, Baumgartner said the nonprofit now boasts a membership of more than 500 people. According to him, the venue is eager to welcome people of all backgrounds and, with a roaring German kitchen and full bar, of all hungers and thirsts as well.

For guests who prefer the “Margaritaville” lifestyle, for example, Baumgartner said they can still find their fix at Springtoberfest.

“The Germans embrace you, the Germans will entertain you and make them part of your family, and they’ll serve you good drinks, beer, or we can even give you a margarita,” Baumgartner said.

Springtoberfest, courtesy of the German American Society of Central Florida. (German American Society of Central Florida)

Tickets can be bought at the gate or online by clicking here. Law enforcement, Firefighters, active duty military and veterans with a valid, relevant ID get in free, as well as children younger than 12 years old.

The venue is located at 381 Orange Ln. in Casselberry, and paid parking is available in a lot at the end of Orange Lane as well as with participating local businesses and from some homeowners, the club said.

Learn more at the club’s website.