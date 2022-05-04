SpaceX adds to busy space schedule with planned Starlink launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA are keeping very busy with the splashdown of the Crew-3 mission and Starliner’s Orbital Test Flight 2 in two weeks, the space agencies will also be launching another round of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch, according to the 45th Weather Squadron, is set for Friday with a launch window of 9:21 a.m. to 10:21 a.m. with a 90% chance of favorable weather.

If the launch is delayed 24 hours, the forecast calls for an 80% chance of favorable conditions.

This launch comes as NASA gets ready for the splashdown of the Crew-3 mission off of Florida’s coast. Undocking for Crew-3 is set to begin at Thursday morning with recovery planned for early Friday morning.

Then, about two weeks later, the competitor to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, Boeing’s Starliner, is set to undergo its second, uncrewed orbital test flight.

Starliner was rolled out Wednesday morning to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where it will be mated to an Atlas V rocket for its May 19 launch.