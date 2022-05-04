76º

💓Win Mother’s Day gift basket from Academy Sports

Enter before midnight on May 8

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Academy Sports Mother's Day gift basket contest (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

Mother’s Day is almost here and what better way to honor your mom than by winning her a prize.

Or if you’re a mom, feel free to enter the contest to treat yourself.

Academy Sports + Outdoors wants one mom to have an incredible $500 gift basket which includes a $250 Academy Sports gift card, sports chairs, umbrella, wagon, exercise equipment, tumbler, hydramotion speaker and more.

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 8. The winner will be contacted by News 6 on Monday.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

