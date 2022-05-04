💓Win Mother’s Day gift basket from Academy Sports

Mother’s Day is almost here and what better way to honor your mom than by winning her a prize.

Or if you’re a mom, feel free to enter the contest to treat yourself.

Academy Sports + Outdoors wants one mom to have an incredible $500 gift basket which includes a $250 Academy Sports gift card, sports chairs, umbrella, wagon, exercise equipment, tumbler, hydramotion speaker and more.

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 8. The winner will be contacted by News 6 on Monday.