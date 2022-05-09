74º

LIVE

Local News

Carjacked vehicle crashes into Orlando police car; 2 juveniles hospitalized

Crash happened in area of Amelia Street and Orange Blossom Trail

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – A vehicle that was carjacked in Ocoee crashed into an Orlando police cruiser early Sunday, according to authorities.

The Orlando Police Department said officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Amelia Street and Orange Blossom Trail around 12:04 a.m.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Central Florida forecast: Not as hot and mostly dry | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The department said the stolen vehicle crashed into an officer’s patrol car as it attempted to drive away from police.

It is unclear how many people were in the stolen vehicle, but police said two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the juveniles have not been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email