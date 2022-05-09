Carjacked vehicle crashes into Orlando police car; 2 juveniles hospitalized

ORLANDO, Fla. – A vehicle that was carjacked in Ocoee crashed into an Orlando police cruiser early Sunday, according to authorities.

The Orlando Police Department said officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Amelia Street and Orange Blossom Trail around 12:04 a.m.

The department said the stolen vehicle crashed into an officer’s patrol car as it attempted to drive away from police.

It is unclear how many people were in the stolen vehicle, but police said two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the juveniles have not been released.