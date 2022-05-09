Central Florida couple delivers medical supplies to Ukraine

Julia and Oleg Kostyuk spent six days in Ukraine last month delivering medical supplies to clinics in need.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Julia and Oleg Kostyuk spent six days in Ukraine last month delivering medical supplies to clinics in need.

Julia Kostyuk, who is a nurse, explained there’s a huge lack of medical supplies and staff in Ukraine due to the war.

“When you have a physician, a neurologist, when she holds up the insulin, her hands shake because they are so short on the medications, and she knows that this box will help save lives, it speaks more than words,” she said.

Oleg Kostyuk, who works as a professor at AdventHealth University, described what the mission was like in Ukraine.

The two landed in Romania, then crossed the Ukrainian border.

“No. 1 we would hear sirens. Three sirens a day, four sirens a day and we would drive and in the middle of the night, we would hear a siren and say what should we do? Some people would go into the basements and try to hide,” he said.

The Kostyuks, who are from Ukraine and live in Central Florida, said they wanted to do something to help get results fast. So they teamed up with AdventHealth’s Global Missions, and collected $14,000 worth of medical supplies.

“Even if we are an ocean away, we can make a difference,” Julia Kostyuk said.

The couple said they plan to go back to Ukraine between July and August to deliver more medical supplies.