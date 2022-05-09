Enrollment opening for Orange County Head Start

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents with children ages 3 to 5 years old can now apply for Head Start in Orange County for the school year beginning Aug. 10.

The Head Start program is an early education program that is free and teaches students lessons for young children. It’s a full-day program that occurs during the regular public school year. Meals are also offered daily for students.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

To be eligible, you must live in Orange County, have a child who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, and your household income must be at or below 100% of federal poverty guidelines.

Head Start is hoping to enroll 900 students at its 22 locations in Orange County. To find a Head Start location near you, head to the Orange County website.

Applications to register are available in English and in Spanish on the Head Start website.