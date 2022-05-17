15-year-old girl missing in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an Osceola County girl after she was reported as missing Monday morning, deputies said.

According to OCSO, Glory Martinez, 15, was last seen on surveillance video leaving her home through the back door at approximately 1:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Largest section of Wekiva Parkway opens | Police swarm Church Street in downtown Orlando after man shot | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The girl’s mother realized Martinez was missing when she went to check on Martinez at about 11:30 a.m., deputies said.

Ad

Deputies said she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, black-and-gold Nike shoes and a light-color crop top. OCSO added she has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is roughly 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call OCSO at (407) 348-2222.