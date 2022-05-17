Ultra Music Festival tickets for 2023 now on sale

MIAMI, Fla. – The Ultra Music Festival will call Bayfront Park “home” every March for the next five years. Ultra signing a new deal to keep the festival where it is until 2027, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.

To celebrate the unanimous decision made by the City of Miami Commission, a limited number of tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m.

The EDM festival brought the biggest names to Downtown Miami this past March, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Gareth Emery and Kygo.

Three years ago, Ultra organizers partnered with VolunteerCleanup.org as the festival launched its Mission: Home initiative to reduce Ultra’s environmental impact and inspire the community to protect the planet.

Festival organizers marked the 22nd anniversary of UMF this year with more efforts to minimize its environmental footprint and encourage partiers to be more conscious. Drinks were served in paper cups and food vendors only used backyard compostable food service wares. Clean Vibes crews also picked up any trash on the ground during this past festival.

For more information about how you can purchase your tickets, click on this link.