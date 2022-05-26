Trial for man found guilty in deadly 2017 Orlando carjacking enters sentencing phase

Antwaun Streeter, 36, who faces a judge in Orange County on Thursday for sentencing in the 2017 shooting death of Radeya Haughton.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of 36-year-old Antwaun Streeter will enter the sentencing phase on Thursday.

On May 2, three years and a day after turning himself in at a Tallahassee fire station in 2019, Streeter was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and carjacking with a firearm in the Oct. 31, 2017, shooting death of Radeya Haughton, a mother of three.

Before turning himself in, Streeter had been on the run for almost 17 months after he was named as a person of interest in Haughton’s death, as well as in the shooting of a 21-year-old woman and the carjacking of an 80-year-old woman on Vista Largo Drive.

Investigators said Streeter had hitchhiked from Orlando to Tallahassee and had been sleeping in the woods before arriving at the fire station and being detained. News 6 contacted Streeter’s family, who said they did not know where he was while he was in Tallahassee and presumed he was dead.

Haughton, who worked at Orlando Health as a workforce management consultant, was slain as she was driving her car in the 5100 block of Vista Lago Drive, police said. When Streeter turned himself in, her family told News 6 they were “happy and relieved.”

Police said the 21-year-old woman was shot during a failed carjacking attempt, and the 80-year-old woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint, thrown out of the vehicle and injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.