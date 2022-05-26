80º

Local News

Man who pointed weapon at deputy arrested after standoff in Port Orange

Curtis Lapiere Jr., 56, was facing eviction, barricaded in home near Southfork Court and Southampton Drive

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Port Orange, Crime
Volsia County deputies responded to a Port Orange home Thursday afternoon where they said there was an armed and barricaded subject. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man facing eviction was arrested after pointing a weapon at a Volusia County deputy during a standoff Thursday at a Port Orange home, authorities said.

Curtis Lapiere Jr., 56, is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer following the hourslong standoff, which unfolded in the area of Southfork Court and Southampton Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

[TRENDING: ‘It’s time to die:’ Fourth-grader recounts what gunman told students at Texas school | ‘We’re due:’ Florida’s ‘luck’ with hurricanes may be running out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said Lapiere Jr. was facing eviction from his parents’ home, where he barricaded for several hours.

SWAT, bomb drone, Air One, Mobile Command Post and negotiator teams worked the scene until about 3:30 p.m. when Lapiere Jr. finally surrendered, according to deputies.

Deputies urged the public to avoid the area.

Lapiere Jr. was also issued a trespass warning for the home from which he was evicted, deputies said.

He is currently booked in the Volusia County jail and being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email