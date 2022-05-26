Man who pointed weapon at deputy arrested after standoff in Port Orange

Volsia County deputies responded to a Port Orange home Thursday afternoon where they said there was an armed and barricaded subject.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man facing eviction was arrested after pointing a weapon at a Volusia County deputy during a standoff Thursday at a Port Orange home, authorities said.

Curtis Lapiere Jr., 56, is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer following the hourslong standoff, which unfolded in the area of Southfork Court and Southampton Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said Lapiere Jr. was facing eviction from his parents’ home, where he barricaded for several hours.

SWAT, bomb drone, Air One, Mobile Command Post and negotiator teams worked the scene until about 3:30 p.m. when Lapiere Jr. finally surrendered, according to deputies.

Deputies urged the public to avoid the area.

Lapiere Jr. was also issued a trespass warning for the home from which he was evicted, deputies said.

He is currently booked in the Volusia County jail and being held without bond.