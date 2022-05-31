Woman arrested after overpaying herself more than $165,000, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The office manager of a marine towing company in Ormond Beach is facing charges for stealing more than $200,000 from the company by increasing her own pay without the owner knowing, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jamie Mann, 35, changed information in the company’s payroll to give herself three $5 hourly raises — overpaying herself more than $165,000 between September 2019 and April 2022.

[TRENDING: Man killed in alligator attack at Florida park: report | Tropical tossup: Models differ on how area in tropics could impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said Mann gave the owner different payroll records to hide how much she was actually receiving from the company.

In addition to the raises, investigators stated Mann also gave herself extra pay for “on-call” time and overtime.

The department reported that while Mann had a salary of approximately $41,000 for 2021, she received more than $122,000 for a reported 4,127.2 hours of work.

Mann stole more than $201,000 in undue pay raises, extra compensation and payroll tax costs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies who reviewed Mann’s bank records said much of the money was spent on Amazon purchases, amusement park tickets, decorations and other recreational expenses.

Mann was arrested Friday and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail before being released Saturday after posting $50,000 bail. She faces a charge for grand theft.