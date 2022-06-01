Lakeland man grabs gun, machete after trespasser enters pool, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland man grabbed his gun and a machete to ward off another man who came into his back patio with permission, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a Lakeland couple was watching television in their home last week when they saw a man — 44-year-old Shawn Rahn — at the front door to their house via a surveillance camera.

Investigators said the man in the home witnessed Rahn walk around to the back of their home and enter the screened back patio area before getting in their pool and throwing water on his own face.

Following this, records indicate the man grabbed his unloaded firearm — later brandishing a machete because he didn’t have any ammunition — and went to ask Rahn who he was and why he was there.

Deputies said the man told them Rahn just laughed while walking around the patio, trying to open doors into the home.

Reports show the man’s wife called 911, after which law enforcement arrived and told Rahn to get on the ground — a command Rahn did not obey.

Deputies said Rahn continued to ignore the deputies and walk around the back patio, though he was ultimately arrested.

Investigators stated they later interviewed Rahn, who told them he didn’t know the couple, nor did he remember being at the home.

Instead, investigators said Rahn told them he only remembered walking away from his own home before waking up in a cop car.

Rahn told detectives he had alcohol earlier in the day, though he didn’t believe it made him act that way, reports show.

Rahn faces charges for unarmed burglary, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a canceled driver’s license.