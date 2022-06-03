Woman arrested after pulling resort’s fire alarm, attacking workers, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested at a Universal Orlando resort after she pulled the hotel’s fire alarm and attacked two employees, according to Orlando police.

Police were called to Cabana Bay Beach Resort, 6550 Adventure Way, on Monday after reports of a woman — Kristi Swartz, 36 — causing a disturbance.

Two employees, one of them a security guard, told investigators guests were complaining about Swartz harassing them, according to the arrest affidavit. The two men said they found Swartz and asked for her room key, according to police, but the woman said she did not have one and ran away.

As the two workers pursued her, Swartz pulled the resort’s fire alarm, records show. Shortly thereafter, the workers were able to corral Swartz and were trying to walk her out of the building, but she managed to slap the security guard in the face, knocking his glasses off, according to the affidavit.

Once outside, Swartz then stepped on the other worker’s foot and shoved him, police said.

When questioned, the woman said she didn’t anything and just wanted to go to sleep, records show.

Swartz is facing charges of battery on a uniformed security officer, battery and false alarm of fire.