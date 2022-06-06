14-year-old boy shot near Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was injured Friday in a shooting outside an Ocala apartment complex, according to the police department.

Police said Monday that the boy was in stable condition.

According to the Ocala Star-Banner, officers were called Friday night to the Laurel Park Apartments and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The newspaper reported that shots were fired toward a vehicle the boy was in.

No arrests have been announced, and the shooting remains under investigation.