Orange County Public Schools selects 2 finalists for superintendent position

Dr. Maria F. Vazquez and Dr. Peter B. Licata will be competing for the Orange County Public Schools superintendent role.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board members selected two finalists Tuesday to move forward in the process to replace the retiring superintendent.

Dr. Maria F. Vazquez, applicant No. 10, and Dr. Peter B. Licata, applicant No. 14, will both be granted in-person interviews later this month, putting them a step further in potentially replacing Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, set to retire in December.

[TRENDING: Disney Dreams bids farewell to Port Canaveral | 1 dead after car plunges off SR-408 onto I-4 in downtown Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Vazquez and Licata, who beat out nine other candidates considered by the Florida School Boards Association, will conduct their public interviews on June 21 before attending a “meet & greet” event. Board members will then conduct one-on-one interviews with each candidate to ask more in-depth questions on June 22.

A final vote to determine who wins the school district’s superintendent position will be held at 4:45 p.m. on June 28.

To read more about Vazquez and Licata, click the respective links.