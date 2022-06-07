79º

🎣 Win a $500 Father’s Day prize pack from Academy Sports

Enter before noon on June 15

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Father’s Day is almost here and what better way to celebrate the father figures in our lives than by giving them a cool prize pack.

Or, if you’re a dad, you can enter the contest to potentially win it for yourself.

Academy Sports + Outdoors wants to spoil a father with an outdoor prize pack that includes a $150 Academy Sports gift card and the following:

  • Portable charcoal grill
  • Igloo wheeled cooler
  • Waterproof speaker
  • Rod, reel and tackle kit
  • Outdoor directors chair
  • 20 lbs. of charcoal
  • BBQ tool set
  • And for some fun ... a pair of bass fish sandals and a bass can cooler

The contest runs until 12 p.m. ET on June 15. The winner will be contacted by News 6 that day.

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

