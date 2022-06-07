🎣 Win a $500 Father’s Day prize pack from Academy Sports

Father’s Day is almost here and what better way to celebrate the father figures in our lives than by giving them a cool prize pack.

Or, if you’re a dad, you can enter the contest to potentially win it for yourself.

Academy Sports + Outdoors wants to spoil a father with an outdoor prize pack that includes a $150 Academy Sports gift card and the following:

Portable charcoal grill

Igloo wheeled cooler

Waterproof speaker

Rod, reel and tackle kit

Outdoor directors chair

20 lbs. of charcoal

BBQ tool set

And for some fun ... a pair of bass fish sandals and a bass can cooler

The contest runs until 12 p.m. ET on June 15. The winner will be contacted by News 6 that day.