🎣 Win a $500 Father’s Day prize pack from Academy Sports

Father’s Day is almost here and what better way to celebrate the father figures in our lives than by giving them a cool prize pack.
Or, if you’re a dad, you can enter the contest to potentially win it for yourself.
Academy Sports + Outdoors wants to spoil a father with an outdoor prize pack that includes a $150 Academy Sports gift card and the following:
- Portable charcoal grill
- Igloo wheeled cooler
- Waterproof speaker
- Rod, reel and tackle kit
- Outdoor directors chair
- 20 lbs. of charcoal
- BBQ tool set
- And for some fun ... a pair of bass fish sandals and a bass can cooler
The contest runs until 12 p.m. ET on June 15. The winner will be contacted by News 6 that day.