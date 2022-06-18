Ocoee police search for missing woman, 27, last seen Friday

Jennifer Donnelle Riegle, 27, who was last seen Friday in Peach Lake Manor.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocoee Police Department on Saturday said its officers had begun searching for a missing woman, circulating her information and asking the public for any knowledge of her whereabouts.

Jennifer Donnelle Riegle, 27, was last seen at noon Friday in the Peach Lake Manor area, police said. According to a news release, Riegle was expected at her mother’s home in Deltona that afternoon, but never arrived.

Riegle is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with multiple tattoos, including a lotus flower on her chest, the character No-Face from the film “Spirited Away” on her upper right arm and the words “teach peace” with a Buddhist eternal knot on her left forearm, police said.

She is likely driving a dark gray 2012 Ford Focus with Florida tag 230QLV and two rear bumper stickers, one of a flower and the other of two clasping hands with the words “stronger together,” the release describes.

A 2012 Ford Focus that Ocoee police said Riegle is likely driving. (Ocoee Police Department)

No clothing description was available, but police said Riegle recently had a body sculpting procedure done and is wearing a black compression suit.

Anyone with information about Riegle’s location was asked to contact Ocoee police at 407-905-3160. Should anyone see her, they were asked to assess her well being and “take appropriate action” if necessary, the release states.