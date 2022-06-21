Sex offender arrested at sheriff’s center construction site in Flagler, deputies say

Terry Lee Jackson, 59, was booked into Flagler County jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond, deputies said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies arrested an Ormond Beach man last week accused of failing to register as a sex offender after they found him working on their construction site.

According to the sheriff’s office, an arrest warrant for Terry Lee Jackson, 59, was issued on June 14.

Deputies said they located Jackson working for a subcontractor at the new sheriff’s operations center construction site and subsequently arrested him.

Jackson is being held in the Flagler County jail on a $25,000 bond. If he is released, deputies said he has been banned from the construction site.

“What a way to break in our new operations center,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “Here we have a guy who is wanted in our neighboring county and thinks Flagler is the place to come to. Not only did he enter the wrong county, but he was caught working on the site of our new operations center. Our first arrest at our new operations center happens to be a sexual predator and we have no tolerance for predators, especially those who fail to abide by the rules of their release in Flagler County.”

Deputies also said they arrested 20-year-old Korarise Daishon Hill, who was wanted for violating his probation while on supervised release for an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Korarise Daishon Hill, 20, was booked into Flagler County jail, where he is being held on no bond. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said they signed an arrest warrant for Hill on June after he changed his employment and left the county without permission and failed to pay court costs, drug test fees, complete public service or comply with curfew.

Hill is being held in Flagler County jail on no bond.