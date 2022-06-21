89º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Melbourne police conducting death investigation in Wickham Park

Detectives discovered 1 dead victim in the area

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Crime
Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Wickham Park.

Detectives said they are currently on the scene in addition to personnel from the medical examiner’s office.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police hope to have an update for the public shortly.

Stay with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email