Winner of $32K FANTASY 5 ticket has not claimed prize

LUTZ, FLA – The winner of the FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket of Dec. 30, 2021 has not claimed their prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

The unclaimed FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket is worth $32,686.71 and the winning numbers were 14-17-24-25-32, officials said.

The player has until June 28, at midnight to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Race Trac at 23390 State Road 54 in Lutz, according to a press release.

The Florida Lottery is encouraging players who may have purchased FANTASY 5 tickets from the December drawing at the Race Trac location to check their tickets.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, however, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office, according to the lottery.