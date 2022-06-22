🎤Mic drop: Here’s a list of karaoke bars in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Enjoy singing to your favorite songs while spending time with friends? Well, these Central Florida karaoke bars can make that dream a reality. Find a full list of karaoke bars in the area below.

Big Daddy’s Orlando

This is both a karaoke and a sports bar, where people can not only sing their hearts out, but enjoy food and drinks as well.

Big Daddy’s also offers happy hour deals, pool, darts and a patio.

Patrons must be 21 and up to enter.

Hours: Sundays through Saturdays 2 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 3001 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Q Karaoke

If you want to skip the waits and start singing with your friends right away, this is the place for you.

They have private karaoke rooms and also offer alcoholic drinks and Japanese-Korean eats.

On weekends, they recommend people make reservations.

To reserve, call (407) 476-8280.

Ad

Hours: Thursdays and Sundays 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

All other days 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 4519 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

Jerry Nice and Easy

They offer karaoke night, pool, darts and drinks.

Hours: Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 5470 Hoffner Ave., Orlando, FL 32812

Aloha Beautiful

This is downtown Orlando’s only karaoke bar with an island and Tiki theme, according to their website.

To reserve a table, visit opentable.com.

Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Sundays 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Address: 69 E Pine St. 2nd Floor, Orlando, FL 32801

FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld are the latest theme park resorts in Florida to again ask visitors to wear masks indoors, with Universal also ordering its employees to wear face coverings to protect against COVID-19, which has been surging across the state. All workers at Universal's Florida park on Saturday, July 31, 2021 started being required to wear masks while indoors as the employees returned to practicing social distancing. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CityWalk’s Rising Star

If you ever want it to feel what it’s like to perform in a concert, this is the place for you.

Rising Star offers a venue for karaoke singers to come and sing with a live band and backup singers and dancers in front of a real audience.

Ad

The place offers food and drinks as well.

Hours: Open everyday, 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays all ages are welcome; Thursdays are 18+ only.

Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

Orlando Obt Karaoke

Here you can sing your favorite songs in a private room with room service from the bar.

They offer songs in English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Spanish, Indonesian and Russian.

Hours: Open everyday, 7:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 7130 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809

Kitty O’ Sheas

This place offers daily food and drink specials and a game room.

Hours: Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 8470 Palm Parkway, Orlando, FL 32835

Rhonda’s A Neighborhood Bar

This Sanford karaoke bar offers drinks, food and an atmosphere that feels like home.

Hours: Open everyday, 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 2617 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Ad

Howl at the Moon

If you are looking to do karaoke with live music, this is a great place.

They have a big selection of alcoholic beverages as well, including bucket drinks.

Hours: Open everyday, 7 p.m.- 1:45 a.m.

Address: 8815 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

The Geek Easy

This location is comic book-themed and it features video games, live events and a full bar with craft beers.

Hours: Mondays from 7:30 p.m.- 1 a.m. and Fridays from 6:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.