🎤Mic drop: Here’s a list of karaoke bars in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Enjoy singing to your favorite songs while spending time with friends? Well, these Central Florida karaoke bars can make that dream a reality. Find a full list of karaoke bars in the area below.
Big Daddy’s Orlando
This is both a karaoke and a sports bar, where people can not only sing their hearts out, but enjoy food and drinks as well.
Big Daddy’s also offers happy hour deals, pool, darts and a patio.
Patrons must be 21 and up to enter.
Hours: Sundays through Saturdays 2 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 3001 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Q Karaoke
If you want to skip the waits and start singing with your friends right away, this is the place for you.
They have private karaoke rooms and also offer alcoholic drinks and Japanese-Korean eats.
On weekends, they recommend people make reservations.
To reserve, call (407) 476-8280.
Hours: Thursdays and Sundays 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
All other days 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 4519 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
Jerry Nice and Easy
They offer karaoke night, pool, darts and drinks.
Hours: Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 5470 Hoffner Ave., Orlando, FL 32812
Aloha Beautiful
This is downtown Orlando’s only karaoke bar with an island and Tiki theme, according to their website.
To reserve a table, visit opentable.com.
Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Sundays 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Address: 69 E Pine St. 2nd Floor, Orlando, FL 32801
CityWalk’s Rising Star
If you ever want it to feel what it’s like to perform in a concert, this is the place for you.
Rising Star offers a venue for karaoke singers to come and sing with a live band and backup singers and dancers in front of a real audience.
The place offers food and drinks as well.
Hours: Open everyday, 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays all ages are welcome; Thursdays are 18+ only.
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Orlando Obt Karaoke
Here you can sing your favorite songs in a private room with room service from the bar.
They offer songs in English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Spanish, Indonesian and Russian.
Hours: Open everyday, 7:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 7130 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809
Kitty O’ Sheas
This place offers daily food and drink specials and a game room.
Hours: Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 8470 Palm Parkway, Orlando, FL 32835
Rhonda’s A Neighborhood Bar
This Sanford karaoke bar offers drinks, food and an atmosphere that feels like home.
Hours: Open everyday, 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 2617 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
Howl at the Moon
If you are looking to do karaoke with live music, this is a great place.
They have a big selection of alcoholic beverages as well, including bucket drinks.
Hours: Open everyday, 7 p.m.- 1:45 a.m.
Address: 8815 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.
The Geek Easy
This location is comic book-themed and it features video games, live events and a full bar with craft beers.
Hours: Mondays from 7:30 p.m.- 1 a.m. and Fridays from 6:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 114 S Semoran Blvd. #6, Winter Park, FL 32792