76º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Ocala downtown parking meters temporarily suspended, city says

Visitors will be allowed to use complimentary downtown parking during maintenance

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Ocala, Marion County, Traffic
The gazebo in Downtown Ocala. (City of Ocala)

OCALA, Fla. – Downtown parking meters in Ocala will be temporarily suspended for system-upgrade maintenance starting Friday, according to the city.

Parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not be in effect during the suspension, though reports show the time limit of three hours per parking space — for most spaces — will still be enforced.

[TRENDING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. What happens now? | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

During this period, the city said, visitors are allowed to use complimentary parking throughout the downtown area, which consists of approximately 160 metered parking spots and designated on-street parking. However, restricted parking spots will still be enforced.

For more information, contact the City of Ocala’s parking division at (352) 843-2184.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email