Ocala downtown parking meters temporarily suspended, city says

OCALA, Fla. – Downtown parking meters in Ocala will be temporarily suspended for system-upgrade maintenance starting Friday, according to the city.

Parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not be in effect during the suspension, though reports show the time limit of three hours per parking space — for most spaces — will still be enforced.

During this period, the city said, visitors are allowed to use complimentary parking throughout the downtown area, which consists of approximately 160 metered parking spots and designated on-street parking. However, restricted parking spots will still be enforced.

For more information, contact the City of Ocala’s parking division at (352) 843-2184.