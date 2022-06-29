Flagler County sheriff undergoing knee surgery after injury during narcotics search

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County sheriff will be undergoing surgery after he injured his knee while executing a search warrant in April, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Rick Staly joined the Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team to serve a narcotics search warrant.

Staly hyperextended his knee during the search, tearing part of the meniscal cartilage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The outpatient procedure is on Friday.

During the surgery, Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge will be acting sheriff.