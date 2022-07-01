White supremacist found guilty of stabbing inmate in Florida prison

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A white supremacist gang member was found guilty of stabbing a fellow inmate over a year ago on Friday afternoon, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Judson Arne, 40, helped co-defendant Andrew Mitchell to plan an attack on another inmate while serving a sentence at the Tomoka Correctional Institution, within Volusia County, in January 2021, the state attorney’s office said.

[TRENDING: Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say | Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Records indicate Mitchell stabbed a victim with a homemade knife before dropping it, at which point Arne picked up the knife and continued to stab the victim before throwing it away into some nearby wall pipes.

The state attorney’s office said the victim was stabbed 12 times and hospitalized for several days following the attack. A release from the office said both Arne and Mitchell are documented members of white supremacy gangs.

Documents show Arne was immediately sentenced to 15 years in the Florida State Prison.