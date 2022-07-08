Elementary school principal accused of ‘blatantly racist remarks,’ Orange County teachers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Educators at Lake Silver Elementary School are displeased with Principal Sheila Burke after they claimed she used microaggressions and failed to discipline staff members who made racist remarks.

Orange County Public Schools Office of Professional Standards launched an investigation into these claims in February 2022.

The seven-week investigation closed in March. The office said the case is unconfirmed due to insufficient evidence to support a school board violation.

The decision was not well-received by several staff members, including Shauna Jackson who was a fifth grade teacher at the school.

Jackson resigned from her position in May.

“I don’t want to be a part of that teaching system anymore,” she said.

Jackson said she filed a complaint with the Office of Professional Standards. She said the school principal, Burke, did not properly discipline one of her former colleagues for making racist comments about the students.

Jackson claims one teacher said, “These kids are ghetto, huh?”

After alerting Burke, Jackson said she did not address the “blatantly racist remarks.”

She also claims Burke said, “Those kids will end up in prison. The statistics support that. It is what it is.”

Jackson said she was disgusted by the alleged comments, but not surprised.

“A lot of times when white people see another white person, they feel I will agree with their views,” Jackson said.

The Office of Professional Standards requested evidence and witness statements from other staff members. At least eight other teachers came forward with complaints similar to Jackson’s.

Burke sent a rebuttal to the allegations, saying in part, “She twisted my words,” before further denying the other accusations.

The principal was sent a letter, alerting her to follow guidance regarding the expectations of the district, noting she is not being disciplined.

Jackson said she and the other educators are upset the investigation did not rise to the level of discipline.

“It makes us feel less than, it makes us feel undervalued and it really makes us sad for our kids. We’re not serving our kids. Our kids deserve way better,” Jackson said.

This is not the first time Burke has been at the center of an investigation. A teacher filed a harassment complaint against her when she worked for Azalea Park Elementary in 2018, claiming she caused a hostile work environment.

That case was also closed after not finding Burke in violation of the school code.

Regardless of the findings, Jackson said Burke needs to be removed from the district.

“I encourage you to find another career, Principal Burke, because our kids deserve so much better than you,” Jackson said.

News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts reached out to Burke for comment and did not hear back.

Orange County Public Schools said it does not comment on personnel matters, adding all complaints are investigated by the Office of Professional Standards.

