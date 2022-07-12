WATCH LIVE at 2:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks at Florida Teacher of the Year conference in Orlando

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to deliver remarks at the Florida Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday afternoon.

The 2:45 p.m. conference will be held at the JW Mariott Orlando, Grande Lakes, located at 4040 Central Florida Parkway.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. will also be in attendance.

News 6 will stream the conference live in the media player above.

