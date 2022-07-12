WATCH LIVE at 2:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks at Florida Teacher of the Year conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to deliver remarks at the Florida Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday afternoon.
The 2:45 p.m. conference will be held at the JW Mariott Orlando, Grande Lakes, located at 4040 Central Florida Parkway.
[TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after Miya Marcano case, reports show | VIDEO: Sanford man catches large bear raiding garage fridge | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. will also be in attendance.
News 6 will stream the conference live in the media player above.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: