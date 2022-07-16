SW 60th Ave. closed due to inclement weather, Marion County deputies say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Roads were closed Friday along Southwest 60th Avenue in Marion County due to inclement weather, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the weather caused six-to-eight power poles to fall, and all lanes of Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 38th Street and Southwest 42nd Street were closed.

Reports show SECO Energy is attempting to repair the downed power lines and clear the road.

At this time, deputies are advising people to avoid the area and use an alternate route.