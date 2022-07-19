‘It’s awesome:’ WWII veteran celebrates a century of life in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Born on July 19, 1922, Robert Geller celebrated a milestone birthday on Tuesday.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by this and practically speechless,” Geller said to a room full of family, friends and medical professionals at the VA clinic in Orlando where his 100th birthday was honored with cake and balloons.

“It feels incredulous. It’s mind-boggling; it’s awesome,” the 100-year-old WWII veteran said. “I’m the guy that’s 100 and I don’t even believe it. Thank God, I don’t feel it.”

For the director and CEO of the Orlando VA medical center, Timothy Cooke, Geller’s 100-year celebration is a show of how important is it to highlight the sacrifice and dedication of the men and women who have served the country.

“It was really special for us to say thank you not just for being here today but also the legacy that he’s produced,” Cooke said. “To know that men and women like him who served are still out there still stand for that sacrifice for independence is just something that you can’t replace.”

Charles Geller, Robert’s second child, said among his father’s memories are the Nuremberg trials in Germany held between 1945 and 1949. The trials uncovered the German leadership that supported the Nazi dictatorship.

Geller was present during those trials.

“He was able to get some sense and feeling of closure beyond that he never really discussed any of the specifics just pretty much kept them to himself,” Geller said.

The WWII veteran said he’s proud to have lived that experience.

“I think everything that happened in hindsight happened for the best. I have no regrets and I got fond memories,” Robert Geller said.

A man who led an extraordinary life and shared it with his wife of 69 years.

“By virtue of the fact that he’s done it so magnificently makes it very difficult for the rest of us as a challenge to be able to meet his level of commitment to the community and dedication and devotion to his family,” his son Charles said.

When asked what his greatest achievement is, Geller pointed out it’s the fact that he’s lived for so long.

“I guess my best achievement is to be able to sit here and talk to you that’s my best achievement,” Geller said.

And at 100 years old, the father of three still knows how to make others laugh.

“When he showed up the one thing that he says he really wanted was a belly dancer,” Cooke recalled when Geller met him at his birthday celebration.

Geller describes himself as cheerful — one who enjoys taking selfies and learning a second language by taking classes at the Village on the Green retirement community where he lives in Longwood.

“Me gusta mucho las señoritas muy bonitas,” he said in Spanish — which means he likes very much pretty ladies.

