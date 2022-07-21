Florida senator to discuss reopening of children’s vaccination site

MAITLAND, Fla. – State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, is set to hold a news conference Thursday discussing the reopening of a children’s vaccination site in Maitland after it was postponed due to a lack of shots.

Bracy told News 6 he postponed the original vaccination event after finding out the organization he was partnering with, Allied Health, planned to administer cut-down adult doses — rather than pediatric doses — to children under the age of 5 years old.

Bracy said pediatric doses have since been ordered, as health guidelines suggest against providing adult doses of the vaccine.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has advocated against the use of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, citing guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

The conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.