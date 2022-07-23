81º

1 man dies, 1 man hospitalized in Seminole County crash, FHP says

A 66-year-old man died and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 36-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette south on Sanford Avenue near Old Western Trail when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a culvert.

The vehicle then overturned and caught fire, troopers said.

The 66-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the 36-year-old man was transported on a trauma alert in critical condition, troopers said.

The crash caused both northbound and southbound lanes of Sanford Avenue to close and remains under investigation, troopers said.

