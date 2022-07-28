July jingle: Find out about Busch Gardens’ new holiday-themed haunted house

New haunted house The Residence: Home for the Holidays at Howl-O-Scream.

ORLANDO, Fla – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is kicking off Christmas in July by revealing a holiday-themed haunted house for Howl-O-Scream, plus savings on their Howl-O-Scream tickets, according to a news release.

The theme park just announced The Residence: Home for the Holidays as their new holiday haunted house.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | Trust Index: Do COVID booster shots make you more susceptible to the virus? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Residence: Home for the Holidays haunted house at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

“Merriment turns murderous at this suburban family home. Christmas arrives earlier than ever this year at The Residence, and all-new horrors are eager to be unwrapped. Holidays are best when spent with loved ones, but there’s no guarantee you’ll survive this silent night,” the theme park described on its website.

The Residence: Home for the Holidays will be accompanied by the already announced houses, the Forgotten, and Witch of the Woods.

Busch Gardens says Iron Gwazi will also be one of the thrill rides running at night during Howl-O-Scream.

The theme park will also be offering their limited-time Sinister Sale of up to 70% in savings with single-night tickets starting at $29.99, according to their website.

Ad

Howl-O-Scream will be announcing more haunted houses soon and it will be running from Sep. 9 through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the Busch Gardens website.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.