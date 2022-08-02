Man arrested on sex trafficking, assault charges in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man accused of forcing a woman into sex work for years is now locked up in Marion County, according to Ocala police.

Police arrested Alvin Harris, 41, Saturday at Equus Inn, 3434 SW College Road, in Ocala.

Officers were called to the hotel for reports of an assault. Police said they spotted Harris chasing after a woman through the parking lot when they arrived.

Investigators said the woman told them Harris had her “trapped” for eight years, not allowing her to have her own items or money, even controlling whether she eats.

The victim said Harris had isolated her from her family after they met in Texas, forcing her to travel to different states, including Florida, and take part in sex work, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim said Harris had also taken out loans in her name, then forced her to withdraw the money, officers said. The woman added that Harris would also routinely drug her and sexually assault her, records show.

Harris faces 30 counts of human trafficking, as well as charges of sexual battery and assault.

