Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

Shooting investigated on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue

Daniel Dahm

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue.

Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and found the boy, whose age has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Detectives said the victim has not provided many details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

