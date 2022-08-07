Deputies defuse domestic disturbance at Orange County resort, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said its deputies and hostage negotiators spent that morning coming to a peaceful resolution of a domestic disturbance in a resort not far from Lake Buena Vista.

Deputies responded at 5:08 a.m. to Grand Beach by Diamond Resorts in the 8300 block of Lake Bryan Beach Blvd., where they learned a man was in a room with a small child and refused to come out, according to a news release.

Hostage negotiators worked for more than eight hours speaking with the man, what led him to eventually surrender peacefully, the release stated.

The man — who deputies said was unarmed — was taken into custody and the child was said to be safe and unharmed.

No further information would be provided Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

