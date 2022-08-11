86º

VOTE: Is Florida Highway Patrol’s cruiser the best in the US?

American Association of State Troopers holds ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Photo: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol’s cruiser looks great, but is it the best looking in the United States?

The American Association of State Troopers has launched a “Best Looking Cruiser Contest” to help determine which state’s cruiser will take the crown.

Before casting your vote, you can scroll through beauty shots of cruisers from each state.

Click here to cast your vote.

