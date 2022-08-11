VOTE: Is Florida Highway Patrol’s cruiser the best in the US?

The Florida Highway Patrol’s cruiser looks great, but is it the best looking in the United States?
The American Association of State Troopers has launched a “Best Looking Cruiser Contest” to help determine which state’s cruiser will take the crown.
Before casting your vote, you can scroll through beauty shots of cruisers from each state.
VOTE NOW: Florida Highway Patrol is representing Florida in a nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest. A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida! 🐊🌞https://t.co/srRGm3eB3T pic.twitter.com/4mwVE0gp4h— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) August 8, 2022