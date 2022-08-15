Recycled election signs to be turned into ‘Fuelcubes,’ Winter Park officials say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park is asking residents to recycle election signs and stands for the primary and midterm elections, saying they can be turned into an alternative energy source.

According to the city, the recycling initiative will prevent signs from ending up in a landfill, instead transporting them to NuCycle Energy, a green energy company in Florida.

NuCycle Energy will then transform the signs and stands into the company’s designed Enviro-Fuelcubes, which can be used to replace coal as a cleaner energy source for producing electricity, officials said.

Following the November 2020 campaign season, the initiative collected and recycled more than 15,000 signs from Winter Park, according to city officials.

City officials said Winter Park residents can bring their campaign signs and stands to be recycled on the following dates:

Primary election campaign sign drop-off dates: Friday, Aug. 19 at noon through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at noon

General election campaign sign drop-off dates: Friday, Nov. 4 at noon through Wednesday, Nov. 23 at noon

Drop-off locations will include:

Cady Way at 2525 Cady Way

Mead Botanical Garden at 1300 South Benning Drive

Fire Station 64 at 1439 Howell Branch Road

For a list of additional election sign recycle locations outside of Winter Park, visit the City of Orlando’s website here or the Orange County website here.

