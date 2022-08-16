94º

Man accused of molesting boy; more victims possible, Marion deputies say

Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, was arrested at Golden Hills Mobile Home Park

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of molesting a boy was arrested Monday in Marion County, and deputies believe there may be more victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park — 7865 W. State Road 40 — on Monday and arrested 38-year-old Rogelio Argote Munoz, records show.

The victim told deputies Argote Munoz invited the victim over to his trailer and lured the boy into his bedroom to feed baby chickens, according to a news release.

Deputies said Argote Munoz exposed himself, began touching the boy and attempted to sexually batter the victim.

The victim told deputies that similar incidents had happened previously with Argote Munoz, adding that the man claimed he had performed sexual acts on other children, the release said.

Argote Munoz faces charges of lewd or lascivious conduct, lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age and attempted sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age.

If you have any information about other victims of sexual abuse by Argote Munoz, deputies ask that you call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-368-3535.

