Man arrested over a month after 16-year-old found shot at Kissimmee movie theater, deputies say

Ellis Sixto Reyes, 19, was arrested in connection with the July 2 shooting at a Kissimmee movie theater.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday over one month after a shooting that injured a 16-year-old at a movie theater in Kissimmee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ellis Sixto Reyes, 19, faces several charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied conveyance, aggravated assault and possession of child pornography, investigators said.

Deputies said they initially responded to the Regal Cinemas, located at 3232 N. John Young Parkway in Kissimmee, on July 2.

Upon arrival, detectives said they found a 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reyes was later identified by deputies and arrested over a month after the initial shooting, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

Reyes is currently booked in Osceola County jail, where he is being held without bond.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

